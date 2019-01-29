Creamery Milk Temporarily Off Shelves After Equipment Malfunction

If you take a walk around campus, you might notice that convenience stores and dining commons are missing the school’s signature Berkey Creamery milk — replaced instead with off-brand products.

Due to an equipment breakdown in the milk-making process that produces millions of pounds of milk each year, milk from the Creamery is temporarily unavailable.

“A vital part of equipment that processes milk is not functioning, which makes it impossible for us to properly produce fluid milk,” the Creamery said in a statement.

“Since the Creamery still has an obligation to take care of all its customers, including residential dining locations, campus eateries and our Creamery retail store customers, we have been working with other dairy manufacturers to help fulfill all our orders. They have been gracious to help us in our temporary dilemma.”

There isn’t a timetable for the milk’s return to shelves, but the Creamery says it is working on fixing the issue.

“We are working diligently to repair the issue as quickly as possible, and are very appreciative to all those who have been assisting us during our time of need.”



