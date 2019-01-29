Modern Light & Technology Art Exhibition Coming To HUB

Pittsburgh artists Ian Brill and Kevin Clancy are bringing their talents to the HUB for the next two months, presenting their sound, light, and space exhibition at the Robeson Gallery from February 7 to March 31.

The display will make its debut after the gallery reception from 4-6 p.m. February 7, which is free and open to the public.



Brill is a Penn State alumnus and currently an instructor in the university’s School of Visual Arts. His piece, “Court,” creates an interactive environment, built on-site from modular units programmed to control colored LED lights and sound cues. His work has been shown in venues across the nation, displayed alongside Monet and Warhol’s greatest works. This use of modern day technologies falls into his recent series, “Transmission.”



Clancy will also add to the exhibition with his work “IRIS_SIRI.” Focusing on a utopic display, he uses prismatic light and sculptures to explore the spectacle of technology and how that may affect the human future. Clancy’s work will transform from morning to night, manipulating light to flood the room with vibrant colors and gradients. The change in perception illustrates the ability to manipulate our worldview at the hand of technology and media.



Penn State architecture students will also be displaying perception in the gallery through maps, drawings, models, and sculptures. These students are under the watchful eye of Professors Nathaniel Belcher and Yasmine Abba, who highlight perception, design, and fabrication in their courses.



