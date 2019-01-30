Visual Arts Building Home To Mysterious Underground Mural

If you walk out of Au Bon Pain toward Curtin Road following your least favorite class at Forum with your regular, watered-down French Vanilla cup of coffee, you’ll see steps and a pathway that leads to a stairwell.

The stairwell leads down to a graffiti-like mural, which centers on this portrait of a woman. In the painting, she’s depicted with a blue-ish yellow face and white hair rocking headphones.

After sleuthing the internet for any information about this mural, its origins remain unknown. However, a few professors from the visual arts department have claimed this mural has existed for over a decade, although they have no records on the artist or inspiration behind the work.

I’d encourage you to check this mural out for yourself, but I’d wait until warmer temperatures melt the rarely used, never salted stairwell. I busted my ass checking this bad boy out.



An abstract collection of triangles and other shapes

A close-up of the young woman’s face

Do you know anything about this mural or the artist who crated it? Fill us in on the juicy details at [email protected].

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Advice From Former THON Dancers The mental and physical feat of dancing in THON requires plenty of guidance to ensure you’re able to remain positive and take in everything the weekend has to offer.