Penn State Hoops Preseason NIT Bound

Penn State men’s basketball will make a trip to the Big Apple during the early non-conference slate in the 2019-20 season, according to CBS Sports basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

The defending NIT champs will reportedly be the fourth team in the NIT Season Tip-Off event at the Barclays Center November 20-22, along with Syracuse, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss.

Next season would mark the first time the Nittany Lions have played in this preseason NIT event, which moved to Brooklyn in 2015 after spending its first 30 years at Madison Square Garden. It won’t be the first tournament Penn State’s played at the new Nets’ arena, though. The team played in the Legends Classic in 2017 and the Barclays Center Classic in 2013.

The Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to play in the eight-team Charleston Classic over Thanksgiving weekend alongside the likes of Florida, Xavier, and UConn, but have reportedly been replaced by Buffalo.

As Pat Chambers’ hot seat gets hotter and Lamar Stevens’ numbers continue to soar, who knows who will still even be in blue and white come next season. But hey, at least there’s something like this tournament to look forward to after the disaster that this season turned out to be.

