Tommy Stevens Will Enter Spring Practice As Penn State’s First-String Quarterback

Penn State football head coach James Franklin confirmed that Tommy Stevens will begin spring practice as the Nittany Lions’ first-string quarterback.

“We’re not in a position to name a starter at any position, really,” Franklin said. “But when we start [spring practice], Tommy will be our No. 1.”

Stevens has thrown for 304 passing yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while completing 24 of his 41 pass attempts so far in his collegiate career. He spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career as a backup after losing a position battle to Trace McSorley. Since he’s 6’5″ and 240 pounds, Stevens has also lined up as a running back and wide receiver as Penn State’s first-ever “Lion.”

The quarterback has done the most damage to opponents as a runner during his career, but he does have 14 receptions for 62 yards in three seasons. He gained 506 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 76 rushing attempts over the past three seasons.

Freshman sensation Sean Clifford, who set the school record for the longest passing touchdown with a 95-yard score against Kent State last season, will start the spring as Stevens’ primary backup, and Will Levis will be the third-stringer.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media editor. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

