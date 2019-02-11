State College Declares Snow Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm
The Borough of State College has declared a snow emergency ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm which is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Happy Valley, according to AccuWeather.
Residents won’t be allowed to park on the streets downtown as long as the snow emergency is in effect to facilitate snow-clearing efforts. The Borough is asking residents whose cars are already parked on the street to move them as soon as possible. Vehicles still parked on the street overnight may be ticketed and towed.
The Borough also asks residents to remove all snow and ice from the sidewalks within 24 hours of the conclusion of the storm. Snowfall is expected to stop around midnight tonight, but AccuWeather forecasted sleet and rain in State College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
You can read the Borough’s snow emergency policies in full here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance
From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.
46 Things To Look Forward To During Your First 46 Hours
We gathered up 46 things you can look forward to so you know what to expect from your emotions and THON events alike.
Send this to a friend
Comments