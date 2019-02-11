PSU news by
State College Declares Snow Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/11/19 7:23 pm

The Borough of State College has declared a snow emergency ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm which is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Happy Valley, according to AccuWeather.

Residents won’t be allowed to park on the streets downtown as long as the snow emergency is in effect to facilitate snow-clearing efforts. The Borough is asking residents whose cars are already parked on the street to move them as soon as possible. Vehicles still parked on the street overnight may be ticketed and towed.

The Borough also asks residents to remove all snow and ice from the sidewalks within 24 hours of the conclusion of the storm. Snowfall is expected to stop around midnight tonight, but AccuWeather forecasted sleet and rain in State College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

You can read the Borough’s snow emergency policies in full here.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

