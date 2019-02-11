State College Declares Snow Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm

The Borough of State College has declared a snow emergency ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm which is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Happy Valley, according to AccuWeather.

Residents won’t be allowed to park on the streets downtown as long as the snow emergency is in effect to facilitate snow-clearing efforts. The Borough is asking residents whose cars are already parked on the street to move them as soon as possible. Vehicles still parked on the street overnight may be ticketed and towed.

The Borough also asks residents to remove all snow and ice from the sidewalks within 24 hours of the conclusion of the storm. Snowfall is expected to stop around midnight tonight, but AccuWeather forecasted sleet and rain in State College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

You can read the Borough’s snow emergency policies in full here.

