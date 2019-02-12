The Chainsmokers Bringing World War Joy Tour To Happy Valley

The Chainsmokers are finally making their return to Penn State after headlining the Nittany Block Party in 2015, and will stop by the BJC on their “World War Joy” tour on September 29. The student ticket pre-sale for the show will begin on Thursday, February 14, and full sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, February 15.

The Chainsmokers will bring guests with them as well — 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella will join them for the show.

The group released a song titled “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer last Thursday.

The hit-making duo is best known for its songs “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Something Just Like This,” and of course its unforgettable 2016 anthem “Closer,” which was a staple at Beaver Stadium just two seasons ago. Over the course of this past year, the group released its sophomore album “Sick Boy.”

The Chainsmokers’ tour will roam all across North America. Student tickets for their BJC show will be available Thursday on Ticketmaster from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. or at the HUB from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional tickets will be sold on Friday following the student ticket pre-sale through Ticketmaster, in-person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets, or by phone.

