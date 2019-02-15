How To Charge Your Phone At THON

With all the exciting things happening at THON, you probably want to document every second. The only problem? Your phone only has so much charge and the spotty service doesn’t exactly help with battery life.

Since there aren’t many outlets accessible to those spending most or all of their weekends in the BJC, AT&T has provided a pretty straightforward solution. This year, there are two charging stations located at portal eight with iPhone, USB, and various other chargers.

These little dandies appeared at 2017 and, to put it lightly, pulled on our heartstrings immediately. Who doesn’t need to get some phone battery juice when you’re locked in the BJC for hours on end?

The stations, while nice for some, will likely amass large lines once THON gets into full swing. Much like the water fountains and water bottle filling stations around the concourse, your best bet is to go early and stock up on battery before the lines get too long.



Other than that, you’re basically out of luck. Your best bet is to bring a portable charger, and don’t forget to charge when you head home to get those precious few hours of sleep this weekend.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.