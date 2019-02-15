How To Donate During THON
So much of THON’s fundraising occurs in the months leading up to THON, but with the attention THON weekend draws, the Four Diamonds fund still has ways for people to contribute during the 46 hours.
Whether you’re at the Bryce Jordan Center or thousands of miles away, there are a number of ways to donate before the total comes in.
Text “THON” to 50555
You can quickly make a $10 donation with a text. At any point during the weekend, if you text “THON” to 50555, your $10 will be signed, sealed, and delivered on its way to the Four Diamonds fund.
THON Donor Drive
You can donate online from anywhere at THON.DonorDrive.com. You can choose your contribution and donate in memory of a loved one from the page.
BJC Info Booth/Donation Station
There’s an information booth located near every gate into the Bryce Jordan Center. Attached to the booths are donation stations where you can make a donation on site.
