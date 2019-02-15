PSU news by
How To Donate During THON

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
2/15/19 9:15 pm

So much of THON’s fundraising occurs in the months leading up to THON, but with the attention THON weekend draws, the Four Diamonds fund still has ways for people to contribute during the 46 hours.

Whether you’re at the Bryce Jordan Center or thousands of miles away, there are a number of ways to donate before the total comes in.

Text “THON” to 50555

You can quickly make a $10 donation with a text. At any point during the weekend, if you text “THON” to 50555, your $10 will be signed, sealed, and delivered on its way to the Four Diamonds fund.

THON Donor Drive

You can donate online from anywhere at THON.DonorDrive.com. You can choose your contribution and donate in memory of a loved one from the page.

BJC Info Booth/Donation Station

There’s an information booth located near every gate into the Bryce Jordan Center. Attached to the booths are donation stations where you can make a donation on site.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

