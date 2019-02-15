PSU news by
Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
THON

James McCoy Taylor To Return For THON 2019

Onward State Staff
By Cassady Potts
2/15/19 10:02 pm

After performing at THON and visiting State College for the first time in 2018, James McCoy Taylor announced on Twitter that he’ll return to the Four Diamonds stage once again for THON 2019.

Taylor first rose to fame when he was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. Leaving with a broken heart, he soon turned to music and released the album “Can’t Stop.”

Last month, Taylor released a new album titled “Good To Be Back Here With Ya’ll.” His set at the BJC this year could feature some of these new songs to replace the covers he performed last year.

Taylor will take the stage sometime Saturday, according to his tweet. You can freshen up on your Taylor lyrics here.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

