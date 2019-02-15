James McCoy Taylor To Return For THON 2019

After performing at THON and visiting State College for the first time in 2018, James McCoy Taylor announced on Twitter that he’ll return to the Four Diamonds stage once again for THON 2019.

Proud. Grateful. Really just so happy to be back @penn_state playing @THON tomorrow For The Kids!



Never seen this generosity anywhere else in the world. Thanks to all of you who help literally save lives for no personal gain.



This is what it’s all about. WE ARE!!#THON #FTK — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) February 15, 2019

Taylor first rose to fame when he was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. Leaving with a broken heart, he soon turned to music and released the album “Can’t Stop.”

Last month, Taylor released a new album titled “Good To Be Back Here With Ya’ll.” His set at the BJC this year could feature some of these new songs to replace the covers he performed last year.

Taylor will take the stage sometime Saturday, according to his tweet. You can freshen up on your Taylor lyrics here.

