THON 2019: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse

When you’ve been at THON for 8 hours plus, everything on the concourse can begin to blend together. Even when you’re fresh off a nap, the BJC filled with people can make it hard to navigate your way to a bathroom or a concession stand.

Follow our handy guide to the concourse and get exactly where you need to go the first time around:

Bathrooms and Water Fountains

Women’s bathrooms: Portals 2, 10, 12, 27, 29, and 34

Men’s bathrooms: Portals 3, 9, 20, and 26

Water fountains can be found outside almost every bathroom.

Food

Dippin’ Dots: Portals 2 and 19

Grilled Cheese: Portal 27

BJC Food Stands: Portals 5-7, 21-22, and 24-25

Roaring Grill: Portals 32-33

Pretzel Revolution: Portals 2 and 13

Cinnamon Roasted: Portal 19

Dietz and Watson: Portal 10

Kono Pizza: Portal 2

Berkey Creamery Outlet: Portal 30

Grab and Go Snacks: Portal 9

House of Hoagies: 10

Merchandise and THON-Specific Locations

THON Museum: Portal 20

Main Merchandise Stand: Portal 3 and 4

Four Diamonds Gear Stand: Portal 10

THON Raffle: Portal 3

Floor Access, Entry, and Passes

Check-in and Info Stations: Portals 1-2, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 20, 27-28

Check On: Portal 14

Check Off: Portal 16

Miscellaneous

First Aid: Portals 23 and 24

Charging Station: Portal 8

PNC ATM: Portal 7

Mountain Dew Gaming Center: Portals 23-24

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.