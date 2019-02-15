THON 2019: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse
When you’ve been at THON for 8 hours plus, everything on the concourse can begin to blend together. Even when you’re fresh off a nap, the BJC filled with people can make it hard to navigate your way to a bathroom or a concession stand.
Follow our handy guide to the concourse and get exactly where you need to go the first time around:
Bathrooms and Water Fountains
Women’s bathrooms: Portals 2, 10, 12, 27, 29, and 34
Men’s bathrooms: Portals 3, 9, 20, and 26
Water fountains can be found outside almost every bathroom.
Food
Dippin’ Dots: Portals 2 and 19
Grilled Cheese: Portal 27
BJC Food Stands: Portals 5-7, 21-22, and 24-25
Roaring Grill: Portals 32-33
Pretzel Revolution: Portals 2 and 13
Cinnamon Roasted: Portal 19
Dietz and Watson: Portal 10
Kono Pizza: Portal 2
Berkey Creamery Outlet: Portal 30
Grab and Go Snacks: Portal 9
House of Hoagies: 10
Merchandise and THON-Specific Locations
THON Museum: Portal 20
Main Merchandise Stand: Portal 3 and 4
Four Diamonds Gear Stand: Portal 10
THON Raffle: Portal 3
Floor Access, Entry, and Passes
Check-in and Info Stations: Portals 1-2, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 20, 27-28
Check On: Portal 14
Check Off: Portal 16
Miscellaneous
First Aid: Portals 23 and 24
Charging Station: Portal 8
PNC ATM: Portal 7
Mountain Dew Gaming Center: Portals 23-24
