BJC Crowd Bonds By Making A Sandwich Together, Helping Trigger $20,000 Subway Donation

This year at THON, the crowd helped construct a fake sandwich for reasons no one quite understood. What compels someone to do such a thing in an arena full of exhausted students? The answer: $20,000.

Large cut-outs of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and two slices of bread were spread out among the stands and students were told to “put the sandwich together.” Coming from all sides of the arena, the sandwich pieces found each other in section 107, where Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma had the honor of putting the sandwich together.

An action shot of the sandwich coming together in real time.

Although this activity seemed quite arbitrary, it was followed by a twenty-thousand dollar donation from Subway’s “Cookie That Cares” campaign. For each rainbow cookie Subway sold, they pledged to donate twenty-five cents towards THON, up to twenty-thousand dollars. So, Penn Staters really must’ve hit it out of the park.

Personally, I think it would’ve been better if the people who found the pieces all got free sandwiches, but we can’t win them all I suppose. With 46 hours to fill we are bound to run into peculiar activities such as this and it surely this will not be the last.

About the Author

Corrin Smucker Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business. She is always excited to share with readers all Penn State has to offer, and what makes it the greatest school on the East Coast (or even the nation).