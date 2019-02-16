Cole Redding Performance Brings Modern Mix To THON

THON newcomer Cole Redding kept the energy alive in the Bryce Jordan Center late Saturday morning with a pop-ish performance.

Redding, a Philadelphia native, took the stage in his first THON performance and opened with Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.” He followed this with Sarah Sadler’s “Running Into You” and Jeremy Ashida’s “I Kinda Like You” for more of a post-Valentine’s Day love song vibe.

He then combined classic and contemporary hits, following the love tracks with a mashup between Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

Redding ended his performance with “American Boy” by Kanye West and Estelle and “…One More Time” by Britney Spears.

Before leaving the stage, Redding gave some sound advice — urging the audience to drink coffee in attempt to stay awake.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

