Lowjack Performance Mixes It Up At THON

Lowjack gave the crowd an added boost of energy early this morning with a mix of classic and newer hits.

The band, which based in State College, has been a local favorite since 2003 and definitely energized the Bryce Jordan Center’s early-morning crowd on Saturday.

The band opened with Dropkick Murphy’s “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” followed by “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by Primus and “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man.

After “All These Things That I’ve Done” and “Mr. Brightside,” two of The Killers’ most famous songs, Lowjack introduced an original song. “One Last Kiss” got the crowd going before another cover, this time of Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl.” The band shifted genres by opting for a country classic, “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

The band closed its set with the iconic “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, a Beaver Stadium favorite which had the Bryce Jordan Center signing along. Overall, Lowjack gave the BJC a much-needed extra jolt of energy to get those in attendance going for the next couple hours.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.