PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Mini-THON Students Make An Appearance At THON 2019

Staff
By Cassady Potts
2/16/19 10:23 am

Captains of the 2019 Central York High School Mini-THON arrived at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday to experience THON in all its glory.

Tucker Haas, a senior at Central York and current overall captain, is a name that some THON goers may recognize. Haas is a cancer survivor who rose to popularity after his rendition of “Boom Boom Pow” went viral.

Central York hosted its first Mini-THON in 2012, initially raising a total of $30,195.68. Last year, the org raised $112,720.18, nearly doubling its previous record of $65,820.17. The 2019 Mini-THON will be held on March 23.

Throughout the year, Central York’s Mini-THON hosts fundraisers like Paint Night, THON nights at different sports games, and candy box sales.

Sydney Koncsol is one of the Central York students who attended THON on Saturday. She is the Mini-THON Communications and PR Captain. Her responsibilities include managing social media and communicating with Four Diamond families.

This year, the Central York Mini-THON won a contest through Bring On The Bash and will receive a party package worth more than $6,000. Koncsol explained that the org will receive a DJ, photographer, videographer, and photo booth.

“I grew up in a Penn State family so being here is really cool,” Koncsol said. “It’s awesome to see what the actual event looks like.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Two-Time THON Dancer Jason Cillo Performs During Alumni Hour

Cillo danced in THON 2017 and 2018, and he returned to the Bryce Jordan Center for a short concert.

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

James McCoy Taylor To Return For THON 2019

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend