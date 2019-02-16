Mini-THON Students Make An Appearance At THON 2019

Captains of the 2019 Central York High School Mini-THON arrived at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday to experience THON in all its glory.

Tucker Haas, a senior at Central York and current overall captain, is a name that some THON goers may recognize. Haas is a cancer survivor who rose to popularity after his rendition of “Boom Boom Pow” went viral.

Central York hosted its first Mini-THON in 2012, initially raising a total of $30,195.68. Last year, the org raised $112,720.18, nearly doubling its previous record of $65,820.17. The 2019 Mini-THON will be held on March 23.

Throughout the year, Central York’s Mini-THON hosts fundraisers like Paint Night, THON nights at different sports games, and candy box sales.

Sydney Koncsol is one of the Central York students who attended THON on Saturday. She is the Mini-THON Communications and PR Captain. Her responsibilities include managing social media and communicating with Four Diamond families.

This year, the Central York Mini-THON won a contest through Bring On The Bash and will receive a party package worth more than $6,000. Koncsol explained that the org will receive a DJ, photographer, videographer, and photo booth.

“I grew up in a Penn State family so being here is really cool,” Koncsol said. “It’s awesome to see what the actual event looks like.”

