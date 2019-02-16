Nothing Like A Little PSUkulele On The THON Stage
In case you’ve been living under the rock that we apparently all have been: PSUkulele is a thing that exists.
Not only that, but they’re also a first year THON org that is taking part in the festivities this time around.
The ukulele folk took to the stage in the wee Saturday morning hours of THON — a perfect time for a level a weirdness that you won’t find so strange until it pops up in your Snapchat memories in a month.
They had just a quick set, but it was truly what the people wanted. Their three bangers were “Hey Soul Sister,” “Valerie,” and “Stand by Me.”
The experience made you feel like you were sitting on a beach listening to smooth jams and forgetting all your problems.
All we’re saying is if you want to invite them back again, he BJC would be down.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe
THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.
Send this to a friend
Comments