Nothing Like A Little PSUkulele On The THON Stage

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
2/16/19 4:33 am

In case you’ve been living under the rock that we apparently all have been: PSUkulele is a thing that exists.

Not only that, but they’re also a first year THON org that is taking part in the festivities this time around.

The ukulele folk took to the stage in the wee Saturday morning hours of THON — a perfect time for a level a weirdness that you won’t find so strange until it pops up in your Snapchat memories in a month.

They had just a quick set, but it was truly what the people wanted. Their three bangers were “Hey Soul Sister,” “Valerie,” and “Stand by Me.”

The experience made you feel like you were sitting on a beach listening to smooth jams and forgetting all your problems.

All we’re saying is if you want to invite them back again, he BJC would be down.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

