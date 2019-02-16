PSU news by
Overheard On The BJC Concourse

Matthew Fox
By Matthew Fox
2/16/19 11:24 am

The concourse of the BJC is always bustling during THON weekend. With so many people going to so many different places, you’re bound to stumble upon a few funny one-liners.

Adding in the emotional state that many find themselves in after sleep deprivation and, well, standing, the concourse is a great place to go for a laugh. So without further adieu, here are the best quotes that we overheard walking around the BJC concourse:

  • Tired Lap Walker: “I feel like we’ve been walking forever.”
  • Hungry and Tired THON Participant: “All I wanna do is go to Chipotle, go home, eat it, and then never leave my bed again.”
  • Grumpy Tutu Girl: “I swear to god if I don’t get a pretzel in the next 10 seconds, I’m going to throw a freaking tantrum.”
  • Concerned Org Member: “Is it just me or is the ground shaking?”
  • The Concerned Org Member’s Friend: “Dude…that’s just the music…”
  • Exhausted Guy: “Dude, I’ve been here since 5 a.m. on Saturday. I’m so tired I literally can’t see straight, man.”
  • Procrastinating Student: “Dude, I have an eight page paper due at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and I haven’t even started yet.”
  • Belligerent THON Girl: “Is it not FTK to get into a fight at THON? Because those guys next to us in our section are pissing me off.”
  • The Guy Who Will One Day Discover Time Travel: “Is there a way to speed up time? Because if there is we should do it.”
  • A Guy Asking The Right Questions: “What do you think is harder: dancing in THON and standing for 46 hours, or running an actual marathon?”
  • A Liar: “I’m not even tired.”

Matthew Fox

Matt is a Senior from Lansdale Pennsylvania majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

