Overheard On The BJC Concourse
The concourse of the BJC is always bustling during THON weekend. With so many people going to so many different places, you’re bound to stumble upon a few funny one-liners.
Adding in the emotional state that many find themselves in after sleep deprivation and, well, standing, the concourse is a great place to go for a laugh. So without further adieu, here are the best quotes that we overheard walking around the BJC concourse:
- Tired Lap Walker: “I feel like we’ve been walking forever.”
- Hungry and Tired THON Participant: “All I wanna do is go to Chipotle, go home, eat it, and then never leave my bed again.”
- Grumpy Tutu Girl: “I swear to god if I don’t get a pretzel in the next 10 seconds, I’m going to throw a freaking tantrum.”
- Concerned Org Member: “Is it just me or is the ground shaking?”
- The Concerned Org Member’s Friend: “Dude…that’s just the music…”
- Exhausted Guy: “Dude, I’ve been here since 5 a.m. on Saturday. I’m so tired I literally can’t see straight, man.”
- Procrastinating Student: “Dude, I have an eight page paper due at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and I haven’t even started yet.”
- Belligerent THON Girl: “Is it not FTK to get into a fight at THON? Because those guys next to us in our section are pissing me off.”
- The Guy Who Will One Day Discover Time Travel: “Is there a way to speed up time? Because if there is we should do it.”
- A Guy Asking The Right Questions: “What do you think is harder: dancing in THON and standing for 46 hours, or running an actual marathon?”
- A Liar: “I’m not even tired.”
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe
THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.
Send this to a friend
Comments