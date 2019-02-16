Two-Time THON Dancer Jason Cillo Performs During Alumni Hour
Musician Jason Cillo performed on the main stage during THON 2019.
Cillo danced in THON in his final two years as a Penn State student, and he delivered an on-stage performance as part of THON 2017 while dancing. This is the first year he performed at THON as an alumnus.
The Penn State alumnus took a very simple approach by relying on just his voice and guitar to entertain the crowd. The authenticity of his performance left us wanting more after his few minutes on stage were up.
Although his time on stage was short, his mashup including “I Miss You” by Blink-182, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, and “Your Love” by The Outfield. He urged the crowd to sing along during his performance, and it did just that as he belted out a few classics.
