PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Volunteers Donate Their Hair During THON 2019

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
2/16/19 3:30 pm

Each year, students and volunteers head to the stage to donate their hair during THON. This annual tradition, which has donated more than 576 inches of hair to Wigs for Kids, continued on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Therapist Jeffrey Paul founded Wig for Kids in 1981 in order help raise the self-esteem and self-image of children who have cancer.

Wigs for Kids provides free customized wigs for children who have lost their hair during chemotherapy. Events like THON help spread awareness for these donations and show students how they can support THON in a non-monetary way.

Chopping off at least 12 inches of hair isn’t an easy feat. Although it may be hard to go from beach waves to shoulder-length hair, supporting THON #FTK definitely makes it worth it.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford Leads Singing Of Alma Mater At THON

“Where would you rather be than a room full of Penn Staters?”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend