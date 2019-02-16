Volunteers Donate Their Hair During THON 2019

Each year, students and volunteers head to the stage to donate their hair during THON. This annual tradition, which has donated more than 576 inches of hair to Wigs for Kids, continued on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Therapist Jeffrey Paul founded Wig for Kids in 1981 in order help raise the self-esteem and self-image of children who have cancer.

Wigs for Kids provides free customized wigs for children who have lost their hair during chemotherapy. Events like THON help spread awareness for these donations and show students how they can support THON in a non-monetary way.

Chopping off at least 12 inches of hair isn’t an easy feat. Although it may be hard to go from beach waves to shoulder-length hair, supporting THON #FTK definitely makes it worth it.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.