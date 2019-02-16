White Out Declared For Pep Rally

A white out has been declared for the Bryce Jordan Center ahead of the Pep Rally. One of the marquee times of THON will don one of Penn State Athletics’ all-time great traditions.

THON handed out white tee-shirts just ahead of the Pep Rally’s scheduled start time and shortly after the GoPSUSports account declared the inevitable.

The shirts read “Alumni (heart) THON” just above the “Pep Rally 2019” marking. They’re sponsored by the Penn State Alumni Association, Blue & White Society, and Lion Ambassadors.

Do we have a new tradition on our hands with the White Out at Pep Rally? Only time will tell if it sticks, but one thing is for sure about Pep Rally 2019: It’s about to be lit.

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State.

