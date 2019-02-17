PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Photo Story] Students Show Support With Gigantic Dancer Photos

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
2/17/19 7:25 am

As we entered the early hours of the morning, students continued to show unwavering support to this year’s dancers. Similar to the “Fatheads” that usually make an appearance THON weekend, these huge photos are a great way to encourage dancers all the way from the stands.

A member of Kappa Sigma holds up his dancer, Matt, who looks much happier than he does.
Alpha Phi and the sorority’s dancer smile as we head into the early hours of the morning.
Tri State chose the best photo of its dancer, Mary, who is enjoying a chicken wing.
The theme continues with Tri State as the org shows another dancer, Lauren, also eating a chicken wing.
A student from Penn State Abington celebrates one of the campus’s four dancers this year, Sean Monaghan.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Former Bachelorette Contestant James McCoy Taylor Returns To THON

Former “Bachelorette” contestant and singer-songwriter James McCoy Taylor returned to the Bryce Jordan Center in the early hours of Sunday morning to perform at THON 2019.

Volunteers Donate Their Hair During THON 2019

Car Race Ends In A Lame Tie

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Where Four Diamonds Receives And Donates Its Funds

Four Diamonds publishes an annual financial report detailing its finances. Well, sort of.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend