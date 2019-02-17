[Photo Story] Students Show Support With Gigantic Dancer Photos
As we entered the early hours of the morning, students continued to show unwavering support to this year’s dancers. Similar to the “Fatheads” that usually make an appearance THON weekend, these huge photos are a great way to encourage dancers all the way from the stands.
