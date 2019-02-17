The Best Of Your Throwback THON Apparel

THON attire has definitely evolved since the event started in 1973. We’ve seen everything from Coors-sponsored T-shirts to tutus that hit someone every time you turn around over the course of a few decades.

We wanted to get a good look at apparel and accessories past, so we challenged former THON participants to send in their throwback or vintage THON attire. We’re not really sure what years constitute “vintage” in this context, but you know it when you see it:

John McIntyre wore this shirt to THON 1991, back when the back of the shirt said “WORD 2 YA MUTHA.” He also danced in THON 1989.

Brian Damiani sent in this photo from when he participated in THON as a student. He graduated in 1981.

Josh Davis danced in THON in 2001 and graduated the same year. He sent in photos of his dancer long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts, his THON yo-yo (a THyo-yo, if you will), a Mellon Bank pin, and a coffee mug.

John Sokalsky sent in his shirt from the early 70s when he danced for TKE. He was sponsored by “The Train Station,” a restaurant next to McLanahan’s at the time. He says the shirt still fits.

Ron Forrest of the Class of ’88 never danced in THON, but his fraternity Phi Delta Theta participated plenty that decade. The shirt he sent in is from THON 1986 when mugs were given out at a pre-THON dinner for dancers. Forrest attended in place of his roommate, who had a mid-term the evening of the dinner. Forrest’s son Joshua is currently OPP committee member.

Now these are some throwbacks. Kelley Lynch sent in photos from THON 1986 and THON 1987 and you can see all types of garb, including a strange yellow and red Penn State jacket…

1995 was a big year Leslie Zarrelli: She danced for Delta Zeta and graduated a few months later.

