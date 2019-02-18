Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 2 In Inside Lacrosse, USILA Polls
Penn State men’s lacrosse moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings and USILA Coaches’ Poll.
The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road with a 17-4 victory against Stony Brook. Junior Mac O’Keefe led the winning effort with his seven goals and one assist. The attackman reached the 100-goal milestone for his Penn State career in the victory.
The team’s offensive firepower has undoubtedly been the main reason for its success so far this season. On top of a strong game from an attacking standpoint, Penn State’s defense looked scary good. Goalie Colby Kneese allowed his only goal late in the third quarter after he and the rest of the defense stymied Stony Brook’s attack.
Penn State is averaging more than 20 goals per game this year. And as the defense is holding its opponents to an average of only seven goals per game, Kneese’s 3.91 goals-against average is the best in the nation. To put it simply, the Nittany Lions are firing on all cylinders.
Penn State will travel to No. 7 Yale to take on the defending national champions at 1 p.m. Saturday.
