Dancers, We Want To Hear Your Best Mail Call Stories

The 707 dancers who took over the Bryce Jordan Center over the weekend know firsthand just how grueling THON can be. Standing for nearly two days in a row takes an emotional and physical toll on one’s body, causing many to feel the urge to quit at one point or another.

It’s in these moments when Mail Call makes a huge difference. Letters of support or encouragement from family members and friends can lift the spirits of exhausted dancers by reminding them of why they THON and helping them push them through the weekend.

Now, we want to hear your story. Fill out the form below and share your favorite memory about a letter or gift that helped you get through some of the most taxing hours of THON 2019.

Send any pictures that accompany your story to [email protected] along with your name and graduation year.

Loading…

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman majoring in Science. She is from Binghamton, New York, but has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @PelellaRory.

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.