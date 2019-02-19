Dancers, We Want To Hear Your Best Mail Call Stories
The 707 dancers who took over the Bryce Jordan Center over the weekend know firsthand just how grueling THON can be. Standing for nearly two days in a row takes an emotional and physical toll on one’s body, causing many to feel the urge to quit at one point or another.
It’s in these moments when Mail Call makes a huge difference. Letters of support or encouragement from family members and friends can lift the spirits of exhausted dancers by reminding them of why they THON and helping them push them through the weekend.
Now, we want to hear your story. Fill out the form below and share your favorite memory about a letter or gift that helped you get through some of the most taxing hours of THON 2019.
Send any pictures that accompany your story to [email protected] along with your name and graduation year.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad
After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.
Why You Have Weird Dreams After THON
As you’ve probably been able to piece together, there’s a relationship between lack of sleep during THON and weird dreams.
Send this to a friend
Comments