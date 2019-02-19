Penn State Relay For Life Works To ‘Fund The Mission’

Penn State Relay For Life will participate in the Campus Relay for Life 72-hour fundraising challenge, “Fund The Mission.” The challenge begins at midnight Tuesday, February 19 and lasts until midnight Thursday, February 21.



The overall goal of the “Fund The Mission” is for Campus Relay events across the country to raise money for the American Cancer Society. This year, the goal is to reach a total of $439,200 in honor of the 439.2 people out 100,000 who will receive a cancer diagnosis in the next year.

Penn State Relay For Life will host a date auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 21 in 104 Thomas, auctioning off Relay for Life members to raise money for the campaign and the organization’s overall total for the year.

Rankings and recognition will be posted multiple times throughout the day on the Campus Relay For Life social media channels for followers to see which colleges and high schools are on the leaderboard and who will catch up.

Prizes are available for top fundraisers at Year-over-Year Growth, High School, College, DIY events and for the top individual fundraiser. All donations can be made online to count towards an organization’s total.

Penn State’s Relay for Life event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 on the HUB Lawn.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

