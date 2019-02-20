PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

2019 Blue-White Game Set To Kick Off At 3 p.m.

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/20/19 2:18 pm

Penn State football’s annual Blue-White spring scrimmage will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Unlike last year, the game won’t be broadcast live on TV, but it’ll air on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. on April 13.

Admission to the game will be free for fans who want to see the Nittany Lions in person for the first time since the 2019 Citrus Bowl. Last year’s Blue-White game drew an estimated crowd of 71,000 fans to Beaver Stadium, which is approximately 3,000 more fans than the 2017 edition of the game. Penn State will return 14 starters and 25 additional lettermen to the team next season.

Fans attending who didn’t have season tickets and a parking permit for the 2018 season will be charged $20 to park for the game. You can purchase a parking pass for the game beginning at 9 a.m. on March 1. Passes will be available at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office from then until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Additional details on the game will be released in the coming weeks. For now, the countdown is on: 52 days until Penn State football’s spring reunion!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Wide Receiver George Campbell Will Transfer To Penn State

Penn State added Campbell, a 6’4″ wide receiver from Florida State, to the team as a graduate transfer.

Penn State Cancels Classes Wednesday Due To Winter Storm

Penn State Hockey Reflects On ‘Heart And Soul’ Senior Class

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad

After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.

Your State Patty’s Daylong Attire Guide

If you waited until the last minute to plan your State Patty’s daylong outfit, we have your back.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend