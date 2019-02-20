2019 Blue-White Game Set To Kick Off At 3 p.m.

Penn State football’s annual Blue-White spring scrimmage will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Unlike last year, the game won’t be broadcast live on TV, but it’ll air on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. on April 13.

Admission to the game will be free for fans who want to see the Nittany Lions in person for the first time since the 2019 Citrus Bowl. Last year’s Blue-White game drew an estimated crowd of 71,000 fans to Beaver Stadium, which is approximately 3,000 more fans than the 2017 edition of the game. Penn State will return 14 starters and 25 additional lettermen to the team next season.

Fans attending who didn’t have season tickets and a parking permit for the 2018 season will be charged $20 to park for the game. You can purchase a parking pass for the game beginning at 9 a.m. on March 1. Passes will be available at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office from then until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Additional details on the game will be released in the coming weeks. For now, the countdown is on: 52 days until Penn State football’s spring reunion!

