National Eating Disorder Awareness Week Coming To Penn State

Student Affairs will host events on campus from February 20 to 27 for National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

The events will focus on self-acceptance, body positivity, and eating disorders. They’ll raise awareness, teaching students to reach out before it’s too late and emphasizing that eating disorders are a legitimate issue.

All events in support of this cause will be free to not only students and Penn State staff but also to the public. Although fitness passes are required for any FitWell classes, you won’t need them for any events held at the HUB.

Keynote speaker Jes Baker will give a lecture at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 20 in the Freeman Auditorium. Baker is an author, blogger, and international speaker with a specialization in mental health. She runs a blog called “The Militant Baker” on top of the “#LoveTheMirror” and #EmpowerAllBodies” visual campaigns.

Additionally, HealthWorks will set up tables in the main lobby of the HUB throughout the week. At this table, students can write positive cards, receive handouts, workbooks, and stickers, all in efforts to improve body image.

Campus Rec will also sponsor body positivity health and fitness classes throughout the week. Power Remix, which is similar to Zumba but set to pop hits, will take place at 4:15 p.m. Friday, February 22 in 124 IM Building.

Additionally, yoga classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Monday, February 25, and 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 27 in 16 IM building. These classes focus on body movement and positive body language with an added improvement to flexibility and meditation.

Health and Promotion Wellness will host Body Monologues at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 27 in Freeman Auditorium. In these performances, students will share their struggles with body positivity and how they eventually overcame them. The floor will then be open to audience members who want to share personal stories and/or opinions on current issues about body image .

Corrin Smucker Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business. She is always excited to share with readers all Penn State has to offer, and what makes it the greatest school on the East Coast (or even the nation).

