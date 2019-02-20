Registration Now Open For Alumni Association’s ‘We Are Weekend’
You can now register for the Penn State Alumni Association’s We Are Weekend, a three-day event that gives students, families, and alumni the chance to return to Penn State after the spring semester concludes. We Are Weekend 2019 will be held from May 31 to June 2 on campus and downtown.
The weekend is packed full of events, including a young alumni social hour at Federal Taphouse, a lecture on the history of Penn State, luncheons with academic colleges and organizations, a scavenger hunt, and a travel photography tutorial. You can find the full We Are Weekend agenda here. Attendees are welcome to customize their weekend with events that interest them.
Registration for the event comes with some perks, like behind-the-scenes tours of Beaver Stadium, commemorative photos at the Lion Shrine, Penn State luggage tags and gifts, and access to Happy Valley Music Festival tickets at a discount price. The Alumni Association warns that space is limited and that availability to events is subject to change.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad
After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.
Your State Patty’s Daylong Attire Guide
If you waited until the last minute to plan your State Patty’s daylong outfit, we have your back.
Send this to a friend
Comments