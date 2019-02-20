PSU news by
Registration Now Open For Alumni Association’s ‘We Are Weekend’

Doug Dooling | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
2/20/19 4:07 am

You can now register for the Penn State Alumni Association’s We Are Weekend, a three-day event that gives students, families, and alumni the chance to return to Penn State after the spring semester concludes. We Are Weekend 2019 will be held from May 31 to June 2 on campus and downtown.

The weekend is packed full of events, including a young alumni social hour at Federal Taphouse, a lecture on the history of Penn State, luncheons with academic colleges and organizations, a scavenger hunt, and a travel photography tutorial. You can find the full We Are Weekend agenda here. Attendees are welcome to customize their weekend with events that interest them.

Registration for the event comes with some perks, like behind-the-scenes tours of Beaver Stadium, commemorative photos at the Lion Shrine, Penn State luggage tags and gifts, and access to Happy Valley Music Festival tickets at a discount price. The Alumni Association warns that space is limited and that availability to events is subject to change.

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's former student life editor.

