Registration Now Open For Alumni Association’s ‘We Are Weekend’

You can now register for the Penn State Alumni Association’s We Are Weekend, a three-day event that gives students, families, and alumni the chance to return to Penn State after the spring semester concludes. We Are Weekend 2019 will be held from May 31 to June 2 on campus and downtown.

The weekend is packed full of events, including a young alumni social hour at Federal Taphouse, a lecture on the history of Penn State, luncheons with academic colleges and organizations, a scavenger hunt, and a travel photography tutorial. You can find the full We Are Weekend agenda here. Attendees are welcome to customize their weekend with events that interest them.

Registration for the event comes with some perks, like behind-the-scenes tours of Beaver Stadium, commemorative photos at the Lion Shrine, Penn State luggage tags and gifts, and access to Happy Valley Music Festival tickets at a discount price. The Alumni Association warns that space is limited and that availability to events is subject to change.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's former student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys really enjoys eating cereal at night, in case you were wondering. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

