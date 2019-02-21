All-Encompassing Penn State App In The Works

Soon enough students will be able to delete several apps from their devices and focus on just one for all their Penn State needs.

Penn State’s Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) is developing an all-encompassing app. It is currently in its early stages, but could be available by 2020.

Apps like Canvas, Office365, and LionPATH will be streamlined within the app, which would handle scheduling, grades, assignments, emails, and financial payments. There are even discussions of incorporating CATA bus schedules.

A few other features included in this application will be an events calendar and an interactive map of campus, meaning future students will be living in luxury and won’t need to fish around Google Maps trying to find their classes.

UPUA has played a prominent role in brainstorming for this app and envisions for it to touch on all aspects and services that contribute to both on and off campus events. Members hope to eventually include Student Affairs, the Alumni Association, Admissions, and IT in the app.

“It’s going to be really cool and is something UPUA is excited about,” UPUA Facilities Chair Ben Cutler said. “We are so lucky to be in the position to push for an app like this, and to keep Penn State at the forefront of technology.”

