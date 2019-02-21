PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Shorthanded Lady Lions Snap Losing Streak To Shock Purdue

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
2/21/19 9:29 pm

Penn State women’s basketball (11-15, 4-11 Big Ten) snapped its six-game losing streak Thursday night, winning a close battle against the tournament-bubble Purdue Boilermakers (17-12, 8-8 Big Ten), 72-61.

Purdue trailed the Lady Lions for all but eight seconds throughout the entire game, pleasantly surprising the Happy Valley crowd. Amari Carter and Siyeh Frazier, who also posted her career high, tallied game highs with 18 points each.

How It Happened

The Lady Lions, playing without Teniya Page and Alisia Smith, were able to hold their own against Purdue. The defense forced a total of 10 turnovers in the first half, including four in the span of five minutes, allowing the team to take a 35-28 lead over the Boilermakers heading into the locker room at halftime.

Penn State kept up the intensity in the second half, behind the strong, double-digit performances of Siyeh Frazier, Jaida Travascio-Green, Amari Carter, and Kamaria McDaniel.

Purdue managed to battle back to within four points with roughly eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Lions took back control after an impressive effort from the field — shooting 71 percent in that final quarter compared to Purdue’s 29 percent.

As a whole, Penn State had a dominant three-point performance, shooting 43 percent from the three-point line compared to Purdue’s 28 percent.

The Boilermakers always hung around, but couldn’t work past the Lady Lions, who tucked the game away with key buckets down the stretch and eased out the victory from the line, 72-61.

Takeaways

  • For once, the Lady Lions were able to maintain a lead down the stretch. Whenever Purdue would go on a run, Penn State always seemed to have a response. This explains why the Lady Lions led for more than thirty eight minutes during the entire game.
  • With some of Penn State’s star players on the sidelines, Siyeh Frazier certainly stepped up, surpassing her career-high total in points and nearly racking up a double-double. She finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Teammate Amari Carter also finished with eighteen points, and Jaida Travascio-Green followed closely with fourteen. Overall, it was a team effort and several players contributed on both sides of the ball.
  • Getting to the free-throw line was crucial for Penn State, and the players definitely took advantage of this, shooting a consistent 72 percent from the line.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions travel to Champaign to face Illinois this Sunday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m and will be aired live on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a freshman majoring in Science. She is from Binghamton, New York, but has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @PelellaRory.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Rory

White Building Partially Closed Due To Fire

Students will not have access to certain areas of the White Building until further notice because of a small fire that broke out earlier Thursday. These restricted areas include the fitness center, pool, and pool locker rooms.

Dancers, We Want To Hear Your Best Mail Call Stories

Blue Car Wins Third Race, Still Undefeated At THON 2019

Mother-Daughter Duo Dances In THON 31 Years Apart

“I knew my mom did it and I knew I was going to finish, but having her there pushing me, talking to me, and keeping me occupied definitely took my mind off the pain.”

George Campbell’s Transfer A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move For Penn State

The potential upside for George Campbell and what he can bring to Penn State’s offense is huge.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend