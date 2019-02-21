Up & Up Festival Pre-Sale Competition Could Bring EDM Festival To Penn State

The Monster Energy College Festival Series is holding a competition involving 44 colleges campuses to bring DJ, singer, songwriter, and record producer Slushii to their school. One group of Penn State students is doing its best to win it all.

The competition starts with students at various colleges crowdsourcing demand among students for a possible music festival. If they believe there’s enough hype on-campus, then they can enter their school. The top six colleges with the most pre-ordered tickets will win a music festival featuring Slushii in April.

Pre-sale tickets cost $23, but purchasers will only be charged if the college they bought the pre-sale through is selected for the festival.

This will be the fifth Up & Up Festival, the first took place in 2016 with headliner Cash Cash, Throughout 2017 and 2018, the group put on three other festivals with headliners Alan Walker, Gryffin , and Two Friends.

Penn State Up & Up’s student ambassadors Paul Laki, Michael Sellers, and Katarina Vanledjte found out about the festival four weeks ago and wanted to become involved in bringing Slushii to Penn State.

“Penn State has been getting heavily involved in the EDM scene these past couple years and we just want to show festival promoters why this is a great location to host EDM producers,” Laki said.

The Penn State Up & Up team has been promoting the festival by posting on social media, giving away merchandise, and partnering with local businesses like Champs.

The 48-hour pre-sale starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Up & Up team will be at Champs Downtown Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday promoting the event and encouraging students to buy tickets.

The Up & Up team released a hype video on its Instagram Wednesday and will be giving away Up & Up merch and backstage passes to meet Slushii during EDM producer Memba’s set at Champs Downtown Thursday night.

“We want to change the negative image that the Penn State party scene has by bringing a fun EDM festival that celebrates love and music to Penn State,” Sellers said.

“The top college from the Fall 2018 festival with Two Friends sold 1,300 tickets,” Laki said. “I have faith that the 40,000+ undergrads can come together and reach that number to bring Slushii here.”

