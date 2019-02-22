Trustees Committee Approves Sandy Barbour Contract Through 2023

The Penn State Board of Trustees’ compensation committee approved a contract extension through August 2023 for athletic director Sandy Barbour at its meeting Friday.

Barbour will make an average of $1,269,000 per year as part of the new deal, in addition to as much as $260,000 in performance bonuses. Included in the new agreement is a title change from athletic director to vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics. The full terms of her contract can be found here.

The first female AD in Penn State history announced she had agreed to a contract extension prior to the football team’s Citrus Bowl appearance on New Year’s Day.

“I’ve told you all before: this is my last stop,” Barbour said on December 31. “Where would I want to go that’s a better opportunity, a better fit for me? This next contract will certainly help me do that.”

Barbour’s tenure as Penn State’s athletic director began in July 2014 after her 10-year term as Cal’s AD. She was named the athletic director of the year by the NACDA after leading the Nittany Lions to nine conference titles and a national championship in the 2016-17 season. The Sports Business Journal also named her a finalist for its athletic director of the year award in 2018.

Forbes ranked Barbour as one of the most powerful women in sports and the 24th-most powerful person in college athletics. Penn State’s teams have won five NCAA championships and 23 conference titles throughout her tenure.





