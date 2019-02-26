Infusion To Host Annual Filmi-Fusion Dance Competition

Infusion will host its annual Filmi-Fision dance competition starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Eisenhower Auditorium, bringing dance acts from around the country to perform alongside the winner of Penn State’s Best Dance Crew.

Filmi-Fusion dance is one of the newest and fastest-growing South Asian dance genres in North America. It has two distinct styles: Hindi Film Dance (HFD) and Fusion. HFD focuses on traditional Bollywood themes and tracks, while Fusion blends a variety of South Asian dance styles with various western dance forms like hip-hop, ballet, and lyrical.

Unlike other competitions, Infusion is a weekend-long experience. The teams competing over the weekend will arrive on Friday, March 15, compete on Saturday, March 16, and leave on Sunday, March 17.

Nine teams will compete for the chance to win $3,000 in cash prizes and bid points to national championships: Bollywood America and Legends, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, and Chicago, respectively. Infusion will also feature Penn State Natya, the premier Indian Classical Dance team on campus, as an exhibition act this year.

Tickets to the event are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and $8 for University Park students. You can purchase your tickets online here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Penn State Professor Had Close Encounters With Ted Bundy “The intensity of his eyes staring at me was just so disturbing.”