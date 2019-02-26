SPA To Bus Students To New York City For Day Trip

While a weekend in State College is (almost) always a weekend well spent, sometimes it’s nice to get away for a few days when you get the chance.

If making a great escape is something you’re interested in, look no further. The Student Programming Association is hosting a bus trip for students to spend the day in New York City on Saturday, March 16.

While in the city, students will have the opportunity to check out the Metropolitan Museum of Art or catch a performance of the Broadway show, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The Saturday trip to New York is something that SPA has experimented with in the past and is once again bringing back this year. It’s one of the ways the organization achieves its goal is to serve the student body by offering an array of events, resources, and programming assistance to further enhance the co-curricular experience.

Buses will leave at 6 a.m. and will return the same day, pulling back into State College around 12:30 a.m. Tickets will be available for $10 on Wednesday, February 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the HUB, sold on a first-come, first-served basis for those with a valid Penn State ID.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Corrin Smucker Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business. She is always excited to share with readers all Penn State has to offer, and what makes it the greatest school on the East Coast (or even the nation).

Penn State Professor Had Close Encounters With Ted Bundy “The intensity of his eyes staring at me was just so disturbing.”