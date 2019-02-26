Things To Do In State College Over Spring Break

With spring break just around the corner, students are making plans to either go home, abroad, or at least somewhere warm.

If home is too far to leave for spring break, however, there are still plenty of things to do in State College during the week.

Sunday, March 3: Live Music at Webster’s

Every Sunday, Webster’s has brunch and features blues acts or local musicians on top of being a great place to relax and read over spring break. Live music will be there this weekend from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Monday, March 4: Movie Series at The State Theatre

The State Theatre will show the drama/comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding at at 3 and 7 p.m. Monday, March 4. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.

Wednesday, March 6: Penn State women’s lacrosse vs. James Madison

Penn State women’s lacrosse is currently ranked No. 11 in the country with a perfect 3-0 record. The team will be in action over spring break with a game against James Madison that starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the beautiful new Panzer Stadium.

Thursday, March 7: Happy Valley Improv

If you want to avoid the crowd, spring break is a great time to catch a Happy Valley Improv show. You can catch the troupe at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 in the attic of the State Theatre. Tickets cost $12.50 for adults and $7 for students — you can purchase them here or at the State Theatre’s box office.

Friday, March 8: Craft Earrings at The Makery

If you’re feeling crafty over break, The Makery gives you the opportunity to make your own hammered copper earrings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. The $30 costs includes supplies and material, and you can sign up to secure your spothere.

Friday, March 8: Harlem Globetrotters at the Bryce Jordan Center

Basketball and the BJC haven’t mixed well this season, but the Harlem Globetrotters will make the trip to Happy Valley for a performance on Friday. The Globetrotters will take the court at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 as part of their Fan Powered World Tour. Tickets are still available for as little as $16, and you can purchase them here or at the BJC ticket office.

Sunday, March 10: Penn State men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Don’t miss your last chance to catch some classic Pat Chambers h-ball in person. The Nittany Lions will wrap up their regular season with a game against Illinois. Tip-off is set for noon on Sunday, March 10, and tickets are still available.

Sunday, March 10: The Marcus King Band at the State Theatre

The South Carolina-based Marcus King Band will make a stop at the State Theatre as part of its current tour across the United States. The concert will get started at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, and tickets are available for $28.50. You can purchase your ticket to the event here or at the State Theatre’s box office.

