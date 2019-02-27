What To Do In Philly Over Spring Break

If you’re leaving State College for “just outside of Philly” for spring break, you’re probably excited to get home and eat a Wawa hoagie, scarf down some Tastykakes, and say “jawn” more times than you can count.

All of that won’t take long, though, and you’ll probably find yourself looking for something to do while you’re back home. Luckily, the City of Brotherly Love has more than enough going on to keep you entertained while you’re on spring break.

Events and Festivals

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show (March 2-10)

Presented by the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society, the Philadelphia Flower Show is one of the best ways to celebrate springtime in the City of Brotherly Love. This year’s festival is titled “Flower Power,” and it’ll bring floral designers from more than 23 countries to the Philadelphia Convention Center. They’ll compete for the Florists’ Transworld Delivery World Cup.

Guests can also take part in a variety of events including early-morning tours and pet-friendly celebrations all weekend long. You can find more information on the festival’s events and ticket pricing here.

13th Annual Philly Craft Beer Festival (March 2)

Even though it’s only a few days into spring break, you’ll probably already miss drinking with your friends on the weekends. The Philly Craft Beer Festival will feature more than 75 of the best local and national breweries as well as more than 200 different beers and ales. This festival is a yearly sell-out, so be sure to get your tickets soon.

The Arts

Broadway Philadelphia Presents RENT (March 5-10)

In celebration of its 20th year of touring, RENT will be featured at the Merriam Theater with eight showings over a five-day span. The musical won’t be “five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes” long, but it will feature all of RENT‘s classic songs and dances. You can purchase tickets for any of these showings here.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (March 8)

Dead Heads, gather ’round! Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir is teaming up with upright bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane to bring original compositions and new renditions of some Grateful Dead hits to the big stage. Whether you’re a Grateful Dead stan or just a newcomer who loves live music, you can buy your tickets here.

Sports

Philadelphia Flyers

Although the Flyers started out their season at the bottom of Eastern Conference, the Broad Street Bullies have found their stride thanks to rookie goalie Carter Hart. The Flyers currently sit just outside the playoffs, but the team could easily squeeze its way into the postseason picture.

Sadly, the Flyers will only play at the Wells Fargo Center once during spring break, when they take on the Capitals on March 6. You can grab your tickets to see Gritty’s men fight for playoff positioning here.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have built upon last year’s success and currently hold fourth place in the Eastern Conference. You’ll be able to catch Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the rest of the squad in a few games while you’re home for break. You can grab your tickets to see the fruits of Sam Hinkie’s process here.

March 2 vs. Golden State

March 5 vs. Orlando

March 10 vs. Indiana

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union will open its season with a matinee matchup against the Toronto FC…although Talen Energy Stadium is technically situated in Chester, PA. You can purchase or reserve your tickets to the soccer team’s home opener here.

