Annual THON Hope Gala Continues With First-Ever Theme ‘When I Was A Kid’

Andy Colwell
By Chloe Elizabeth Paul
2/28/19 9:31 am

Penn State alumni will continue their efforts to support THON with the 11th annual Hope Gala next month, marking the event’s first-ever theme, “When I Was A Kid.” The gala is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at New York City’s Gotham Hall.

Founded in 2008 by the New York City Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association with support from the Northern New Jersey Chapter, the Hope Gala has since raised more than $1.1 million for THON and its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds.

“When I Was A Kid” is built around the inspiring story of cancer survivor Connor McMahon. A three-time cancer survivor by age 17, McMahon decided it was the gift of hope other children fighting in the battle against cancer truly needed. With this goal in mind, McMahon sewed the word “Hope” on more than 900 backpacks to be distributed to those battling pediatric cancer. Connor’s father, Don McMahon, will also speak at the gala.

Beth Carey will speak at the gala as well. A 13-year cancer survivor, Carey danced in THON during her time as a Penn State student. She now works as a pediatric nurse at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the event start at $310 and you can purchase yours online.

About the Author

Chloe Elizabeth Paul

Chloe is a sophomore from (the city with the best reputation, in all aspects) Cleveland, OH. Studying psychology and political science, she also loves to find the tea on the happenings of State College to let the people know what's new. Always on the go, she's very open to generous Starbucks donations (iced lattes with skim)! If you ever have something cool and newsworthy to share, feel free to reach her at [email protected]

