Trace McSorley Asked To Work Out At Defensive Back During NFL Combine

Update 1:26 p.m.: Adam Schefter reports that Trace McSorley declined NFL teams’ requests for him to work out with the defensive backs, because he is concentrating on training for the NFL Draft as a quarterback.

Penn State QB Trace McSorley was asked at the NFL’s scouting combine to also work out with the defensive backs on Monday but he declined, saying he is concentrating on being a quarterback as he heads into next month’s draft, sources tell @Jeff_Legwold and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2019

Original story: Trace McSorley’s weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine may not be all that straightforward.

McSorley will work out at quarterback on Saturday, but he also received a request to work out at as a defensive back.

Teams can request players at #NFLCombine to work out at 2nd position. It gives you insight as to how player is viewed. Some requests this year:



QB Nick Fitzgerald (TE)

QB Trace McSorely (DB)

RB Devin Singletary (WR)

WR Hakeem Butler (TE)

DT Ed Oliver (LB)

DT Dre'Mont Jones (LB) — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 2, 2019

If the request is granted, McSorley will complete the defensive backs’ set of drills on Monday. Before establishing himself as one of the greatest signal callers in Penn State history, McSorley played safety during his final two seasons of high school football in Virginia.

It may be hard to believe now, but the Penn State legend was recruited as a safety by nearly every college interested in him. The only head coach who wanted him to play quarterback, of course, was James Franklin, which is a big part of why McSorley initially committed to Vanderbilt and later flipped to Penn State.

“At safety, he had good speed, he had quickness, he was always around the ball, had great instincts, and the other thing, he was tough,” Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne once said.

In addition to McSorley, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was asked to work out as a tight end, and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver received a request to run drills with the linebackers.

Time will tell whether or not McSorley grants this request and is back at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday. Regardless, the request is an interesting wrinkle in No. 9’s journey to the NFL.

