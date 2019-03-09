Evan Barratt Suspended For Penn State Hockey’s Second Big Ten Quarterfinal Game

Penn State men’s hockey center Evan Barratt was suspended for one game and will not play in tonight’s pivotal Big Ten quarterfinal game against Wisconsin.

Barratt violently boarded Badger defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk as the final buzzer went off on Wisconsin’s 4-3 victory over the Nittany Lions. Kalynuk stayed down on the ice for a short while after the hit, but he eventually skated away under his own power.

Quite a scene at the conclusion of Wisconsin's 4-3 win over Penn St. As the buzzer sounds Penn St. forward Evan Barratt cross-checks Wyatt Kalynuk in to the boards.



Barratt received a 5 and a game for checking from behind. No word on any league discipline. #Blackhawks #NTDP pic.twitter.com/EHCBcNQRKG — Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) March 9, 2019

This is Barratt’s first suspension at the collegiate level, and his subtraction from the lineup will definitely be felt. The Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect is currently second on the team with 41 points in just 29 games, and he’s the pivot man on the Nittany Lions’ dynamic top trio, which features Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes on the wings.

In addition to Barratt’s suspension, Wisconsin assistant coach Brad Winchester was suspended for game 2 because of his role in the late-game scrum. Winchester, who spent 12 years in the NHL with five different teams after playing hockey for the Badgers, engaged in an altercation with Penn State’s players as he left the ice after the game ended.

Tonight’s game between Penn State and Wisconsin will get started at 6 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena. Guy Gadowsky’s team needs a victory to keep its 2018-19 season alive and force a third and final game of the quarterfinal round.

