Full Ammo Improv’s RAWR Festival Back For Eighth Year Of Laughs
Penn State’s Full Ammo Improv troupe will celebrate the eighth RAWR comedy festival with another stacked roster of professional and collegiate comedians. This year’s festival will be held Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 in 111 Forum.
Full Ammo Improv isn’t just for theatre majors. The group formed in 2004 as a way for students of all fields and experience levels to express themselves though comedy and improv. The first RAWR Festival ran in 2010.
RAWR 8 will include college teams from West Chester University, Swarthmore College, and Carnegie Mellon University, as well as other Penn State comedy groups. Professional troupes from big cities like the ever-popular Upright Citizens Brigade will round out the program.
The event is free and attendees are welcome to come and go as they wish. The schedule is subject to change, but here’s the current lineup fo the two-day event:
Friday, March 15
6:00 – 6:20 p.m. — Alone in a Church (Happy Valley Improv)
6:20 – 6:40 p.m. — Derby (Penn State)
6:40 – 7:00 p.m. — Deep Dish Pizzazz (West Chester)
7:00 – 7:20 p.m. — Vertigo-go (Swarthmore)
7:20 – 7:40 p.m. — Ruckus (Pitt)
7:40 – 8:00 p.m. — No Parking Players (Carnegie Mellon)
8:00 – 8:45 p.m. — JAM
8:45 – 9:15 p.m. — Ice Cold Bev (Upright Citizens Brigade)
9:15 – 9:45 p.m. — Rumpleteaser (Upright Citizens Brigade)
9:45 – 11:00 p.m. — UCB TourCo
Saturday, March 16
2:00 – 2:20 p.m. — Zipper Merge (Happy Valley Improv)
2:20 – 2:40 p.m. — IMPROVment (Case Western)
2:40 – 3:00 pm. — Swomo (Emerson College)
3:00 – 3:20 pm. — Full Ammo
3:20 – 3:40 p.m. — Full Ammo Alumni
3:40 – 5:40 p.m. — Intermission
5:40 – 6:00 p.m. — Cake Kids (NYC)
6:00 – 6:20 p.m. — Never the Bride (New York City)
6:20 – 6:40 p.m. — Breakfast Boys (New York City)
6:40 – 7:00 p.m. — Fancy Cop (New York City)
7:00 – 7:30 p.m. — Rocky Vee (Upright Citizens Brigade and Full Ammo Alumni)
7:30 – 8:00 p.m. — Montauk (New York City)
8:00 – 8:30 p.m. — The Future (Philadelphia)
8:30 – 9:15 p.m. — Mermaids (Upright Citizens Brigade)
9:15 – 10:00 p.m. — Moof (New York City)
10:00 – 11:00 p.m. — JAM
