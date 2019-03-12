Penn State Celebrates National Women’s History Month

March might be known best on college campuses for its NCAA basketball championship tournament, but it’s also National Women’s History Month. Even though International Women’s Day has come and gone over spring break, Penn State will host events throughout the remainder of the month to honor women, both their history and their future.

Here’s what you can look forward to over the next few weeks:

Community Sing & Dance for Every Body with Urban Bush Women

Community Sing: noon Tuesday, March 12 | State College Municipal Building

Dance for Every Body: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 | State College Municipal Building

Artists from Urban Bush Women, a dance-theater company, will feature these events at downtown State College locations. You can find more details here.

MAKERS: Women In Business Showing

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 | 103ABC Career Services Building

The Gender Equity Center and Office of Career Services are co-sponsoring a screening of the film and a discussion panel afterward.

Hair & Other Stories

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 | Eisenhower Auditorium

Urban Bush Women will perform to address race, gender identity, and economic inequality in the lives of women of color.

Unpacking White Feminism Lecture

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 | HUB Flex Theater

Activist, writer, and lecturer Rachel Cargle will speak on providing intellectual discourse to explore the intersection of race and womanhood.

The Power Of Us Gala

6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 | Pegula Ice Arena Club Level

Women in Business will host its inaugural formal/black tie event to recognize the children in the Reunification and Independent Living Program at Centre County. Tickets are $15 and include appetizers, a dessert bar, and a small silent auction.

Ana Maria Archilla Lecture

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 25 | HUB Freeman Auditorium

Archilla, a sexual assault survivor who confronted Senator Jeff Flake during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, will give a lecture titled, “This Is About The Future Of Our Country, Sir.”

Austin Channing-Brown Lecture

7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 | Pasquerilla Spiritual Center Worship Hall

The author of “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” will give a lecture on racial justice, faith, and black wo manhood.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

