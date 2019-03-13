‘Canstructing’ The Way To Hunger Relief

Penn State is undoubtedly dedicated to service through countless ongoing projects and missions, including mitigating food insecurity on campus. Four organizations — Project Cahir, Penn State Global Brigades, the Lion’s Pantry, and the Student Farm Club — will soon get to showcase some artistic skills for the benefit of hunger relief.

On Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28, these groups will compete against one another to construct elaborate displays as part of the Lion’s Pantry’s “Canstruction” event. These structures will be entirely compiled of canned goods, all of which will be donated to the Lion’s Pantry.

Who will be crowned the winner? The public can decide, so bring a canned food item as a way to cast your ballot for the best “Canstruction” of the four organizations.

This event, held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in 131 HUB, will be open to the public and is free of charge. In addition to donating canned goods in large quantities, organizers hope the event will help inform the public about these four service organizations and their missions.

