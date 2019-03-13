‘Serial’ Podcast Creator Sarah Koenig To Speak At Penn State

True-crime podcast nerds, get excited. Serial co-creator Sarah Koenig is returning to Penn State to speak about the criminal justice system and her experiences during season three of the show.

Season three of Serial goes beyond the singular cases investigated in season one and two, and instead focuses on the entire criminal justice system. Koenig investigates the Cleveland courthouse and everything that happens behind the scenes, from misdemeanors to felonies.

Serial, a spinoff of the radio program This American Life, launched in 2014 with season one focusing on the imprisonment of Adnan Syed in 2000 for the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The first season was met with wild success and started a trend of true-crime podcasts.

Before Serial, Koenig worked at The East Hampton Star, ABC News, and The New York Times. She currently lives in State College with husband Ben Schreier, a professor of English and Jewish studies at Penn State.

Koenig will present the lecture, “Serial Podcast’s year inside the courthouse” at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29 in 100 Thomas.

