Report: Pat Chambers Will Be Back As Penn State Hoops’ Head Coach

According to reports, Penn State is sticking with Pat Chambers as the man in charge of its basketball program for the time being.

The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reported that athletic director Sandy Barbour confirmed Chambers will be the head coach of Penn State men’s basketball next season following the team’s elimination from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday night.

Penn State coach Pat Chambers thanks AD Sandy Barbour for her support through an 0-10 start in B1G play.



In case it was ever in doubt, Barbour confirms to @TheAthleticCBB that Chambers will be back for a 9th season after a 7-4 finish. pic.twitter.com/hid2GY9kwX — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 15, 2019

The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten tournament cameo lasted just one game after they fell to Minnesota in the second round. Penn State earned a first-round bye after a 7-3 surge in its last 10 regular season games, but that run came after an 0-10 start to conference play.

Chambers has led the Nittany Lions to a 127-140 record in eight seasons. The highlight of his tenure so far was winning the NIT and leading the team to a 26-13 record last season, but Penn State wasn’t able to duplicate that level of success in 2018-19.

Last season was just the second in which Penn State ended the year with a winning record under the direction of Chambers. The team went 18-16 in 2014-15, but finished with a record at or below .500 in each of his six other seasons as head coach.

Unless it somehow receives an NIT bid, Penn State’s 2018-19 season is likely over after Thursday’s defeat against the Golden Gophers.

