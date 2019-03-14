PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Report: Pat Chambers Will Be Back As Penn State Hoops’ Head Coach

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
3/14/19 10:37 pm

According to reports, Penn State is sticking with Pat Chambers as the man in charge of its basketball program for the time being.

The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reported that athletic director Sandy Barbour confirmed Chambers will be the head coach of Penn State men’s basketball next season following the team’s elimination from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten tournament cameo lasted just one game after they fell to Minnesota in the second round. Penn State earned a first-round bye after a 7-3 surge in its last 10 regular season games, but that run came after an 0-10 start to conference play.

Chambers has led the Nittany Lions to a 127-140 record in eight seasons. The highlight of his tenure so far was winning the NIT and leading the team to a 26-13 record last season, but Penn State wasn’t able to duplicate that level of success in 2018-19.

Last season was just the second in which Penn State ended the year with a winning record under the direction of Chambers. The team went 18-16 in 2014-15, but finished with a record at or below .500 in each of his six other seasons as head coach.

Unless it somehow receives an NIT bid, Penn State’s 2018-19 season is likely over after Thursday’s defeat against the Golden Gophers.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Limoges, Folkes Dynamic Duo Carries Penn State Hockey To Big Ten Semifinal

Folkes and Limoges combined for 16 points in Penn State’s three-game series victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinal.

James Franklin’s Early Outlook For The 2019 Season

Josh Reaves Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Year

ESPN To Broadcast Every Match Of NCAA Championships Once Again

ESPN will show every match of the NCAA Championships, including three sessions in primetime on the flagship channel.

Dear Old State…Parks: Whipple Dam

With the weather getting warmer (eventually), Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of the nature that surrounds Happy Valley.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend