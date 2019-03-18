Fired Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Cartoonist To Speak On Journalism Ethics

Award-winning cartoonist Rob Rogers is coming to Penn State to discuss journalism ethics and the controversy surrounding his editorial cartoons.

Rogers started working at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1993 and throughout his career won both the Thomas Nast Award and the National Headliner Award, among others.



He was fired last summer for criticizing President Donald Trump after 19 cartoons were killed in just a few months (he says the norm for cartoonists is 2-3 per year). He was a 25-year veteran of the Post-Gazette, which he described as a “left-leaning paper” historically — that is, until its publisher caught wind of the Trump campaign. The newspaper seemingly backed Trump in the 2016 election, and Rogers’ former editor opted to take a buyout at that point instead.

Despite the controversy that surrounds his cartoons, Rogers recently published “Enemy of the People: A Cartoonist’s Journey,” which highlights his political cartoons from the past three years. The book also includes his coverage of previous presidents, a how-to section on editorial cartoons, and two long-form comings, as well as essays from other cartoonists and journalists about the First Amendment and editorial cartooning.

He’ll give a lecture titled “Drawing a Line: A Conversation with Rob Rogers” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 in Kern Auditorium. The talk is this year’s Oweida Lecture in Journalism Ethics, sponsored by the College of Comm.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

