Paterno Fellows Program To Host ‘Understanding THON’ Contemporary Issues Forum
The Paterno Fellows Program will examine the largest student-run philanthropy in the world at its second annual Contemporary Issues Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in Foster Auditorium at the library.
A panel of faculty and students in the program will express their views in a discussion titled “Understanding THON: For Which Kids? Starting a Conversation.”
The Paterno Fellows Program, named in honor of Joe and Sue Paterno, was founded in 2008 as an honors program for students in the College of Liberal Arts. The program’s inaugural Contemporary Issues Forum in 2018 began on a broad, philosophical note as panelists debated the promotion of the common good. This year’s panel will focus on a Penn State-specific topic and facilitate a discussion of varying perspectives on THON and those who raise money for it.
Program director and professor of history, anthropology, and religious studies Catherine Wanner will moderate the event. Here is a list of the participants in this year’s discussion:
Students
- Panini Pandya, Class of 2020
- Emily Purnell, Class of 2020
- Jack Shean, Class of 2019
Faculty
- Daryl Cameron, psychology professor
- Jadrian Wooten, economics professor
- Darcy Rameker, director of student activities and former THON advisor
The event is free and all attendees are invited to stay for a reception in the Mann Assembly Room after the panel discussion.
