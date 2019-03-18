Tim Frazier Returns To Milwaukee Bucks

Penn State basketball’s Tim Frazier has returned to the Milwaukee Bucks after starting the 2018-19 season with the team.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks picked up Frazier following an injury to shooting guard and former rookie of the year Malcom Brogdon. Although Frazier primarily plays at the point, he’ll still provide some depth to the playoff-caliber Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks will sign guard Tim Frazier and waive forward Christian Wood in aftermath of Malcolm Brogdon foot injury, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 18, 2019

The guard has bounced around five different NBA teams in his short career. Frazier’s averaged five points, 4.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game in 47 appearances this season, and he’s shooting more than 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Frazier signed with the Bucks in September 2018 and spent part of training camp with the team, but it ultimately waived him before the regular season started. The Nittany Lion star most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans, who let him go in late February after claiming him on waivers before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Frazier spent 2017-18 with the Washington Wizards after they acquired him from New Orleans for a second-round pick at the 2017 NBA Draft. His NBA career got started after signing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2015, but he only played in six games for the team.

He went on to sign a multi-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, who picked him up after he posted a D-League MVP-worthy performance, towards the end of the 2014-15 season.

If things go as planned, Frazier could find his way onto the bench and into the rotation for Milwaukee’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media editor. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Bringing Campaign To Penn State Democrat hopeful Beto O’Rourke will bring his campaign to Penn State for an event in the HUB on Tuesday morning.