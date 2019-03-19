Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Earns First Team All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State men’s hockey center Evan Barratt was named to the Big Ten’s all-conference first team for his stellar season on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2018-19 #B1GHockey All-Big Ten First Team as selected by conference coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/5kkuupKXI8 — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 19, 2019

Barratt has scored 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in just 31 games played this season for the Nittany Lions. He’s spent the vast majority of the year as the pivot man on Penn State’s dynamic top line with Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes. Astonishingly, Limoges was not named to the conference’s first or second team despite currently being tied for the national lead in points with Michigan State’s Taro Hirose.

On top of his excellent play for Guy Gadowsky’s team, the Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect represented the United States at the 2019 U-20 World Junior Championship in Vancouver. He scored a goal and played in all seven games as Team USA took home the silver medal at the tournament.

The sophomore center is on the first team alongside Hirose, Ohio State star Mason Jobst, Michigan’s Quinn Hughes — the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft who inked his entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks — and Notre Dame blueliner Bobby Nardella, among others.

Additionally, sophomore defenseman Cole Hults and junior alternate captain Brandon Biro were named as honorable mentions by the conference. Hults and Big Ten defensive player of the year finalist Paul DeNaples anchored the Penn State defense on its top pairing all season, and Biro is fourth on the Nittany Lions with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 36 games played.

Penn State will try to become the Big Ten’s first two-time champion when it takes on Notre Dame in the conference title game. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.

