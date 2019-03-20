A Somehow Not-Too-Early Graduation Checklist

Commencement is coming! *insert nervous laughter here* Soon, you’ll be bombarded with e-mails from your college reminding you tobuy your cap and gown and just generally get your shit together before you graduate.

Set yourself up for success with this “Wait, I should start doing this now?” pre-graduation checklist:

Make Your Post-Grad Restaurant Reservations

This one is pretty timely. Just like hotel rooms during commencement weekend, restaurants will book up before you even start thinking about graduation. Keep an eye on OpenTable if you have a small party and look at restaurants in surrounding towns, too. If your family is staying the whole weekend, consider going out for the night before or the morning after you graduate instead to make the process a little more flexible.

If all else goes south, there are dozens of restaurants and bars in the State College area. Snap a few quick shots and head downtown to be first in line at your favorite spot. Grandma will love Skillet Fries, I promise.

Schedule an Appointment with a Grad Photographer

The hardest part of this will be trying to find one time all of your friends can get together for photos. Once you do that, you can check out our guide to grad photos here. Braving it alone can help you shorten your photoshoot length if you’re using a photographer who charges by the hour and need to save a little dough for post-grad life.

You’ll also want to buy your cap and gown earlier if you want grad photos before the finals week rush because any wrinkles need time to fade. Nothing says “I learned nothing in college, Mom” like a wrinkled gown eternally displayed in glory on the walls of your childhood home.

Save Your Academic and Medical Files

Your Penn State access account is available for six months after you graduate, but let’s be honest, you’re not going to remember to save all your files in half a year’s time. Start gathering up everything you need from Box, Canvas, and your free Adobe Creative Cloud account, and organize it into a Google Drive or other file storage service from your personal account. If you start now, it’ll be much easier to throw work you do during the rest of the semester right in.

If you went to UHS during your stay at Penn State and got any lab results sent to you through its message system, it’s probably be a good idea to save those somewhere, too.

Send Home All Your Winter Clothes

Moving out is a pain, especially in wonderful but cramped State College. As the weather starts to warm up, start to send some of that winter stuff and other stuff you haven’t used at all this year home. Boxing it up and shipping it out in loads may seem like a pain now, but you’ll thank yourself when you don’t have to rent a U-Haul later.

Start Cleaning Up Your Social Media

Senior year should be fun. Very fun. So much fun that you sometimes forget about the picture you posted on Facebook (you just meant to post it on Instagram, you swear) of you taking drunk-dancing with your friends. Aunt Carol won’t be pleased and neither will potential employers. As you apply for your first real job, keep this in mind and remember that Instagram has an archive feature.

Schedule Your Apartment Carpet Cleaning

Again, most apartments require you to get your carpets clean before your lease is up, but if you’re not going back to your apartment the summer after your graduate, it can be easy to forget. It’s just something you should have on your radar.

Stock Up on Penn State Clothes

Are you telling me that adults don’t walk around in the real world wearing all their favorite college garb?! Inconceivable! Grab that quarter-zip you’ve been eyeing since freshman year as a little thanks to yourself for making it this far.

Get the Contact For Your Favorite Professors (and Thank Them)

You’ve been told since the day you got here how important networking and contacts are and now you get to reap the benefits. If you’re not still in touch, begin to reach out to your favorite professors, get their info, and connect with them on LinkedIn (also, if you don’t have a LinkedIn account, maybe consider making one). When employers ask for letters of recommendation or references in the future, you’ll be ready.

Find What You’re Going to Wear Under Your Gown

You’ll need to grab this one soon (just like your cap and gown) if you want to beat the rush of grad photos. The perfect outfit takes time, so let the online shopping commence.

Just Keep Drinking with Your Friends

We don’t think you’ll need a reminder about this one, but just in case, here it is.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's former student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys really enjoys eating cereal at night, in case you were wondering. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

