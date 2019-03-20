PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Where To Find Berkey Creamery Ice Cream

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
3/20/19 4:07 am

Some think of Penn State for its national titles or the renowned academics. Others might think of symbols like Nittany Lion or Old Main. But perhaps one of the most important beacons of our university is the Berkey Creamery.

Fans travel to Happy Valley just to get a taste of the famous ice cream, but there are some who can’t make the trip and still want to get a scoop of iconic flavors like Peachy Paterno or Alumni Swirl.

If you’re not heading to Happy Valley anytime soon, here’s how you can still enjoy the best delicacy Penn State has to offer.

Creamery ice cream is sold at eight Penn State campuses:

  • Altoona
  • Beaver
  • Behrend
  • Harrisburg
  • Hazleton
  • Mont Alto
  • Schuylkill
  • Wilkes-Barre

You can also order online and have ice cream shipped to your house, or get a taste at Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, or Medlar Field.

The list of establishments not associated with Penn State that sell Creamery ice cream has increased from 24 to 34 since we last surveyed establishments in Pennsylvania 2015.

If you’ve got a hankering for the Creamery and can’t make the trip to the Creamery itself, head to the nearest shop on this list for a taste of what hundreds of thousands of alumni call home:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Brings Campaign To Penn State

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke rolled his campaign through Happy Valley Tuesday morning, taking in the sights of campus before holding a meet and greet event in the HUB.

Penn State Alum On Way To Goal Of Meeting 10,000 People

The grind of corporate America inspired Rob Lawless to learn the stories of 10,000 people.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend