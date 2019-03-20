Where To Find Berkey Creamery Ice Cream

Some think of Penn State for its national titles or the renowned academics. Others might think of symbols like Nittany Lion or Old Main. But perhaps one of the most important beacons of our university is the Berkey Creamery.

Fans travel to Happy Valley just to get a taste of the famous ice cream, but there are some who can’t make the trip and still want to get a scoop of iconic flavors like Peachy Paterno or Alumni Swirl.

If you’re not heading to Happy Valley anytime soon, here’s how you can still enjoy the best delicacy Penn State has to offer.

Creamery ice cream is sold at eight Penn State campuses:

Altoona

Beaver

Behrend

Harrisburg

Hazleton

Mont Alto

Schuylkill

Wilkes-Barre

You can also order online and have ice cream shipped to your house, or get a taste at Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, or Medlar Field.

The list of establishments not associated with Penn State that sell Creamery ice cream has increased from 24 to 34 since we last surveyed establishments in Pennsylvania 2015.

If you’ve got a hankering for the Creamery and can’t make the trip to the Creamery itself, head to the nearest shop on this list for a taste of what hundreds of thousands of alumni call home:

