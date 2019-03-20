Where To Find Berkey Creamery Ice Cream
Some think of Penn State for its national titles or the renowned academics. Others might think of symbols like Nittany Lion or Old Main. But perhaps one of the most important beacons of our university is the Berkey Creamery.
Fans travel to Happy Valley just to get a taste of the famous ice cream, but there are some who can’t make the trip and still want to get a scoop of iconic flavors like Peachy Paterno or Alumni Swirl.
If you’re not heading to Happy Valley anytime soon, here’s how you can still enjoy the best delicacy Penn State has to offer.
Creamery ice cream is sold at eight Penn State campuses:
- Altoona
- Beaver
- Behrend
- Harrisburg
- Hazleton
- Mont Alto
- Schuylkill
- Wilkes-Barre
You can also order online and have ice cream shipped to your house, or get a taste at Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, or Medlar Field.
The list of establishments not associated with Penn State that sell Creamery ice cream has increased from 24 to 34 since we last surveyed establishments in Pennsylvania 2015.
If you’ve got a hankering for the Creamery and can’t make the trip to the Creamery itself, head to the nearest shop on this list for a taste of what hundreds of thousands of alumni call home:
- Barrel 21 — 2255 North Atherton St., State College, PA
- Callahan’s Cafe — 69 South Main St., Pittston, PA 1864
- Coolspring General Store — 369 Coolspring Road, Coolspring, PA
- Corner Convenience — 422 PA-210, Elderton, PA
- Cravings — 76 Shenango Ave., Sharon, PA Cream and Sugar
- D.C. Coffee and Tea — 7 Cedar Green Center, Mifflinburg, PA
- The Diamond Perk — 28 Railroad St., St. Marys, PA
- Dough and Arrows — 1452 Baltimore St., Hanover, PA
- Dr. Doolittle’s Roadside Cafe & Creamery — 1290 Rich Highway, Dubois, PA
- Earl’s Bicycle Shop — 427 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, PA
- Fat Dog Ice Cream — 708 Grandview Road, Oil City, PA
- Happy Buns — 426 East College Ave., State College, PA
- Hotel Bethlehem — Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St., Bethlehem, PA
- Irvin’s on the Main — 400 Main St., Bellwood, PA
- Keller’s Greenhouse & Produce LLC — 769 Brandy Camp Road, Kersey, PA
- Krum’s Creamery — 200 Swiss Way, Elizabeth, PA
- Little Dippers — 432 West Main St., Mount Joy, PA
- Macaris Chocolate — 1200 Market St. #202, Lemoyne, PA
- Miesse Candies Ice Cream Parlor — 118 North Water St., Lancaster, PA
- Munsee’s Market — 550 East Columbus Ave., Corry, PA
- O’Sheas Candies — 1118 Solomon St., Johnstown, PA
- Otto’s Pub and Brewery — 2235 North Atherton St., State College, PA
- Pag-Omar Farms — 222 Butler Road, Wellsboro, PA
- Rolling Cones Ice Cream Parlor Food Truck
- The Rotating Chef
- Sammy T’s Cafe — 17 North Poplar St., Macungie, PA
- Sarah’s Creamery — 121 South Main St., Dover, PA
- Saucon Valley Country Club — 2050 Saucon Valley Road, Bethlehem, PA
- Scoops Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor — 52 West Market St., Blairsville, PA
- Smiley’s Ice Cream Truck
- The Straw Hat Sundae Shop — 207 South Lake St., North East, PA
- The Sweet Lush Cupcakery — 105 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA
- The Tavern — 220 East College Ave., State College, PA
- The Field Burger and Tap — 1 Country Club Lane, State College, PA
